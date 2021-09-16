Anthony Mackie will also executive produce the project based on the video game

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie is set to lead the series adaptation of Twisted Metal video game. The project comes from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the series, Mackie will portray John Doe, a milkman with no memory of his past who’s offered a chance at a better life — if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Twisted Metal is based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce the series alongside Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

Mackie was most recently featured in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which he reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Sam Wilson aka The Falcon.

He will next star in Captain America 4 for Marvel Studios.