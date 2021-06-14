Anthony Mackie did not share the reason why his suggestion was not included.

At the Marvel Studios and Disney’s Drive-In FYC event, star of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (FTWS) Anthony Mackie revealed that he wanted to deliver his monologue differently. Mackie, who plays Captain America in the miniseries, wanted to include a ‘Make America Great Again’ reference in his speech, however, the studio executives shot down the idea.

As reported by Variety, Mackie participated in the event from the parking lot of his home. The team of the miniseries spoke about how the evolution of Sam Wilson’s was more natural by adding the personal qualities of Mackie. However, the 42-year-old actor revealed that his suggestion to add a make America great again reference was not considered.

Speaking about the same, Mackie revealed that with the protests happening in the US in 2020, “there were just as many Brown people as Black people as white people as Asian people”. The FTWS star said that everyone in the country wanted a change and the monologue [in FTWS] beautifully sums it up.

Mackie revealed that he wanted to put at the end of the monologue that if they were going to “Make America great again” then it has to be done by the Americans. The actor said, “And no matter what your race, creed, colour, or sexuality is, you’re an American”. Mackie added that he believes the new Captain America captures the same.

According to ComicBook, the actor did not share the reason why his suggestion was not included. Interestingly, ‘Make America Great Again’ was the campaign slogan of former President of the US Donald Trump.

Others who joined the drive-in event were Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, actress Kathryn Hahn of WandaVision with Jac Schaeffer, the creator of the show. A pre-taped Zoom session of WandaVision’s director Matt Shakman with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany also featured at the event.