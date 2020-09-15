Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman's The Father, Jude Law's The Nest, Viola Davis' Troop Zero: Trailers This Week

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins play a father-daughter duo in Florian Zeller's film The Father.

This week, Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer of Florian Zeller’s The Father. The film is headlined by the acting titans, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, and has already generated a healthy Oscar buzz. Another trailer to premiere was of Sean Durkin's long-awaited directorial, The Nest.

Here are some of the trailers to release this week

The Father

Written by Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman play a father-daughter duo who battle the universal prophecy of memory loss that comes with age. The tense trailer follows the ageing, patriarch (Hopkins), whose tragic decline into the grips of dementia sends his daughter, Anne (Colman), into emotional chaos prior to her move to Paris. While he tries to make sense of his changing perspectives, losing the sight and memories of his loved ones, he begins to doubt his own mind and reality.

The Father is based on French playwright Zeller’s play of the same title, which debuted at the Théâtre Hébertot, Paris, in 2012. In addition to Colman and Hopkins, the cast includes Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, and Olivia Williams.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sony Pictures Classics unveiled the preview at the Toronto International Film Festival 2020. The Father is slated to release in the US on 18 December.

Troop Zero

Directed By Bert & Bertie, Troop Zero follows the outer space dreams of a girl, Christmas Flint, in 1977 Georgia town. When she gets an opportunity to be in a competition to be included in NASA’s landmark Golden Record, she goes on to recruit a group of misfits to make sure she takes a chance on changing her life.

Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, and Jim Gaffigan star in the Amazon Prime Original, with supporting actors Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell, Allison Janney.

Troop Zero is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nest

The Nest, Sean Durkin’s follow-up to Martha Marcy May Marlene, was featured at the Sundance Film Festival this year. The film follows Jude Law as an entrepreneur who persuades his American wife, Coon, to leave their comfortable suburban life to venture off to England. However, once the family begins to settle into their new lifestyle, the relationship between husband and wife begins to unravel and the couple has to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.



The Nest is set to arrive in theaters on 18 September.