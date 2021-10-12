Entertainment

Anthony Hopkins joins cast of The Son, follow-up to his Oscar-winning film The Father

Anthony Hopkins joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and newcomer Zen McGrath in the film that has just wrapped production in London.

Press Trust of India October 12, 2021 16:44:39 IST
Anthony Hopkins joins cast of The Son, follow-up to his Oscar-winning film The Father

Anthony Hopkins in The Father

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who received the best actor Oscar for Florian Zeller's directorial debut The Father earlier this year, has teamed up with the filmmaker for his next feature The Son.

While The Son is the follow-up to The Father, the upcoming film will not revolve around the same characters as the first movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hopkins joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and newcomer Zen McGrath in the film that has just wrapped production in London.

Zeller said after their journey on The Father, it was impossible for him to make another film without Hopkins, whose role is being kept under wraps.

"He was the first one to read The Son's script, as one of its characters was written especially for him. Having him by our side to tell this new story has been an honour, a profound joy, and very emotional," the director said.

To play the titular role in The Son, Zeller said he wanted "a new, unexpected face," a quality McGrath possessed. "After a global casting search, I found Zen and was immediately dazzled by his intensity and his emotional power," he added.

The Son follows Peter (Jackman) and his new partner, Beth (Kirby), whose life with their new baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife, Kate (Dern), turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath).

Zeller and The Father co-writer Christopher Hampton adapted The Son from Zeller's acclaimed stage play.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films are producing alongside Zeller and The Father producer Christophe Spadone.

Updated Date: October 12, 2021 16:44:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rege-Jean Page to headline Noah Hawley heist film for Netflix, AGBO
Entertainment

Rege-Jean Page to headline Noah Hawley heist film for Netflix, AGBO

The yet-untitled movie, which Noah Hawley will write and direct, will be produced by Netflix in collaboration with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's banner AGBO.

Delhi court orders in-camera hearing in domestic violence case against Honey Singh
Entertainment

Delhi court orders in-camera hearing in domestic violence case against Honey Singh

Shalini Talwar has sought Rs 20 crore compensation from Honey Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.