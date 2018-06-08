Anthony Bourdain found dead: Kate Space, Avicii and other celebrities Hollywood has lost in recent times

The entertainment and lifestyle industry has been deeply shaken by the death of celebrity chef and writer Anthony Bourdain. He was found dead in in his hotel room in France and is believed to have committed suicide. The exact cause of his death is still being investigated.

The news of Bourdain's death is even more unsettling as it comes just 3 days after ace American designer Kate Spade committed suicide in her New York City apartment. Spade's death has been linked to severe mental illness which got aggravated after her husband moved out of their home and sought a divorce.

In recent times, there has been a growing suicide rate among celebrities, with mental illness being the core reason. Spade, who co-founded the iconic fashion line with her husband, is the third fashion designers to have hanged herself, the other being legendary designers Alexander McQueen and L'Wren Scott.

L’Wren Scott, who started her career as a model and went on to become one of the most sought-after designers, took her own life in 2014 after battling with depression for years. She was found dead by her assistant in her Manhattan apartment.

The same year, another death that forced the world to view mental illness as a life-threatening situation, was that of legendary actor-comedian Robin Williams. He was pronounced dead at his San Francisco Bay Area home. The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation shows the cause of death to be a suicide due to asphyxia. Williams had been battling severe depression recently, said Mara Buxbaum, his press representative

In 2017, the music industry lost two very special artists — Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell. Both the singers committed suicide by hanging.

Bennington — who had six children from two marriages — had wrestled with alcohol and drugs since he was a pre-teenager and he coped with his parents' divorce.

Cornell, too, struggled with depression all his life and was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on the morning on 18 May, 2017 after performing just an hour earlier.

In 2018, too, EDM fans were left devastated after reports of the death of Swedish DJ Avicii emerged. In a statement released days after his death, his family implied that the performer had committed suicide after narrowly escaping a life-threatening disease as well as dealing with depression.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 19:42 PM