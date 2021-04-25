Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner to have theatrical release in July
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.
A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is coming to theatres this summer.
Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Focus Features said Friday that Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will hit theatres on 16 July.
Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series Parts Unknown. He died in June 2018 at age 61.
Neville is best known for his Oscar-winning film 20 Feet from Stardom, about the lives of backup singers, and the Mr Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor.
After its theatrical run, Roadrunner will be available on CNN and HBO Max. It’ll have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Academy Award winner Morgan Neville's ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. #Roadrunner pic.twitter.com/rLNYBeVbFI
— Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) April 20, 2021
