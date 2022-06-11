If you like romantic comedies that also give you food for thought then Nani and Nazriya Fahadh's Ante Sundaraniki is your film.

What happens when a boy and a girl meet in school and continue their friendship together over time? What happens when they fall in love? But what if the boy and girl come from two different religions? Will their love and desire to marry succeed?

Ante Sundaraniki starts off with the audience being introduced to young boy Sundara Prasad (Nani) who gets an opportunity to become an actor and work in a Chiranjeevi film in the US. Hailing from a staunch Hindu Brahmin family which sees this as against their religious norms, Sundara Prasad’s dream ends up being shattered. He ends up going through umpteen poojas because of his family’s belief in astrology and is wondering how to break free of these shackles. Meanwhile, we are also introduced to Leela Thomas (Nazriya Fahadh) whose Christian family is also conservative with her father not in favour of marrying a Hindu. Sundara Prasad and Leela fall in love and this is when they find themselves in a quandary - how will they ever convince their parents? And this is when the plot thickens with Sundara Prasad and Leela concocting a whole new story.

Director Vivek Athreya, who is known for his rom-coms, has created another romance which is part comedy and a lot more drama and about families today. While we live in age where people no longer look at religion, caste or creed to fall in love with and marry, there are still other social issues which exist in society like holding onto beliefs of random superstitions and values that have no meaning. It is these aspects that he has touched upon in this layered family drama that uses comedy and romance as the basis of the story. He has spent a lot of time in the first half building a non-linear narrative of Sundar and Leela going back to their childhood to talk about their present. The first half ends up being slow as a result and it’s only in the second half when the story moves to their present situation that it gets more interesting. Of course, some of the things Sundar and Leela end up doing post-interval seem far-fetched but since Vivek has integrated comedy into the film one doesn’t think of it as too outrageous. It is in the last 30 minutes or so of the film, that the director has packed in a lot of depth into the film and you realise life is not just all laughs.

With regard to the performances, Nani excels with his comic timing and playing the boy-next-door religious young man. Nazriya is perfect as Leela and is at ease in the emotional scenes as would be expected given her filmography. Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal and Naresh shine in their roles as the couple’s parents while the child actors who essay young Sundar and Leela are a treat to watch.

At two hours and 53 minutes, the film is a stretch and the first half could have been edited more efficiently by restricting the flashback portions. Having said that, if you like romantic comedies that also give you food for thought then Ante Sundaraniki would be your film.

Rating: * * * (three stars)

Ante Sundaraniki is playing in cinemas.

Latha Srinivasan is a senior journalist based in Chennai. Her passion is entertainment, travel, and dogs.

