Ant-Man star Michael Douglas confirms Quantum Realm will play a key role in Avengers 4

Ant-Man And The Wasp actor Michael Douglas may have confirmed a popular Avengers 4 theory about the Quantum Realm.

For a while now, fans have been speculating how Marvel Studios plans to undo the damage caused in Avengers: Infinity War and most of the credible theories have involved the Quantum Realm and time travel in some measure.

While discussing the connection between Ant-Man And The Wasp and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, said, “The Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

The Quantum Realm was introduced in 2015's Ant-Man and may have a way out to save all the perished superheroes from Infinity War.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 17:12 PM