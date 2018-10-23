You are here:

Ant-Man star Michael Douglas confirms Quantum Realm will play a key role in Avengers 4

FP Staff

Oct,23 2018 17:12:50 IST

Ant-Man And The Wasp actor Michael Douglas may have confirmed a popular Avengers 4 theory about the Quantum Realm.

For a while now, fans have been speculating how Marvel Studios plans to undo the damage caused in Avengers: Infinity War and most of the credible theories have involved the Quantum Realm and time travel in some measure.

Michael Douglas plays Hank Pym in the Ant-Man franchise. Marvel

While discussing the connection between Ant-Man And The Wasp and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, said, “The Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

The Quantum Realm was introduced in 2015's Ant-Man and may have a way out to save all the perished superheroes from Infinity War.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

