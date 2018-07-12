Ant-Man and the Wasp, Soorma, Kadaikutty Singam, Thamizh Padam 2, Neerali: Know Your Releases

This week, moviegoers are spoilt for choice with a variety of films — in English, Hindi and regional languages — hitting screens across the country. Each of these films belong to diverse movie genres — superhero film (Ant-Man and the Wasp), sports drama (Soorma), satire (Thamizh Padam 2), comedy drama (Kadaikutty Singam) and thriller (Neerali).

Ant-Man and the Wasp

What's it about: After April’s over-the-top epic Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has downsized the story for Ant-Man and the Wasp, focusing on Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne's mission to stop the Ghost and an additional quest to reunite with Hope’s mother.

Who is in it: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly as Van Dyne, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas

Why it may work: Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man, is the 20th release in a decade from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of comic book movies, and the first to feature a woman in the title. The 2015 movie featured Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne as a wannabe superhero and she returns here leaner, meaner and ready to step up on an equal footing with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. It's not just the good guys (and gals) who are inclusive; Ghost, played by British actress Hannah John-Kamen, follows Cate Blanchett (Thor Ragarnok) as a rare front-and-center supervillain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed.

Soorma

What's it about: Produced by actress-turned producer Chritrangda Singh, Soorma tells the story of Sandeep Singh, a professional hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team. He was seriously injured after being accidentally shot in a train in 2006 but he did not give up and made a comeback to the national team.

Who is in it: Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi

Why it may work: A motivational story of a famed hockey player may be just what we need after a rather underwhelming Rajkumar Hirani biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali.

Kadaikutty Singam

What's it about: In Kadaikutty Singam, Karthi plays the only son of a family with five daughters. In what he called his most personal project to date, the film emphasises the values of a joint family.

Who is in it: Karthi, Sayyeshaa, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Arthana Binu

Why it may work: In a career now spanning a decade, Karthi has established a reputation for doing out-of-the-box roles. It will be interesting to see in what new way he is going to impress us.

Kadaikutty Singam is directed by Pandiraj.

Thamizh Padam 2

What's it about: Thamizh Padam 2 is a hilarious satire about the larger-than-life superstars of Tamil cinema.

Who is in it: Shiva, Disha Pandey, Ishwarya Menon, Manobala, Santhana Bharathi and Soundarrajan

Why it may work: It's rare to find a self-aware Kollywood film that makes fun of everything and everyone Tamil audiences hold dear — from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Ajith and Vijay to Suriya and Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan. So, this could turn out to be a pleasant surprise.

Thamizh Padam 2 is directed by CS Amudhan

Neerali

What's it about: In this Malayalam thriller, Mumbai-based gemologist Sunny George's road trip turns into a nightmare after he meets with an accident.

Who is in it: Mohanlal, Suraaj Venjarammoodu, Nassar and Nadia Moidu

Why it may work: The film shares a plot, which sounds awfully similar to the Canadian thriller Wrecked, starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody. A Mollywood treatment sure sounds intriguing.

Neerali is directed by Ajoy Varma.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 18:27 PM