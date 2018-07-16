Ant-Man and the Wasp flies past Sanju, Soorma to top Indian box office with Rs 27.74 crore

Ant-Man and the Wasp buzzed it way to the top of the Indian box office with an estimated gross of Rs 24.74 crore on its opening weekend. Sanju finished a close second while Soorma came in at third.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man earned Rs 5.50 cr on Friday, Rs 7 cr on Saturday and Rs 6.80 cr on Sunday to record another excellent outing for Marvel in India this year.

2018 has proved a great year for Hollywood and #AntManAndTheWasp is the latest franchise that has worked... Showed GOOD TRENDING, although growth on Day 3 was missing... Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr, Sun 6.80 cr. Total: ₹ 19.30 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 24.74 cr... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

#Soorma has decent weekend... Considering the low start on Fri morning, the biz did escalate over the weekend, but the jump on Sun wasn't substantial enough... Maintaining the pace on weekdays is important... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr. Total: ₹ 13.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

#Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Remained ROCK-STEADY in Weekend 3, despite new films eating into the market share... Is now the 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr. Total: ₹ 316.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

#Sanju biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 21.46 cr Total: ₹ 316.64 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor had another steady weekend with estimated ticket sales of Rs 21.46 cr. Its total gross passed the Rs 300 crore mark over the weekend in India.

Despite a disappointing start on Friday, the Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma, with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, took in a total of Rs 13.85 cr (3.20cr on Friday+Rs 5.05 cr on Saturday + Rs 5.60 cr on Sunday) in its debut weekend.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man is grappling with the consequences of his choices as a superhero and a father. In the movie, Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.

It released in India on 13 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 17:13 PM