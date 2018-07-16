You are here:

Ant-Man and the Wasp flies past Sanju, Soorma to top Indian box office with Rs 27.74 crore

FP Staff

Jul,16 2018 17:13:27 IST

Ant-Man and the Wasp buzzed it way to the top of the Indian box office with an estimated gross of Rs 24.74 crore on its opening weekend. Sanju finished a close second while Soorma came in at third.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man earned Rs 5.50 cr on Friday, Rs 7 cr on Saturday and Rs 6.80 cr on Sunday to record another excellent outing for Marvel in India this year.

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor had another steady weekend with estimated ticket sales of Rs 21.46 cr. Its total gross passed the Rs 300 crore mark over the weekend in India.

Despite a disappointing start on Friday, the Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma, with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, took in a total of Rs 13.85 cr (3.20cr on Friday+Rs 5.05 cr on Saturday + Rs 5.60 cr on Sunday) in its debut weekend.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man is grappling with the consequences of his choices as a superhero and a father. In the movie, Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.

It released in India on 13 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

