Ant-Man 3: Peyton Reed returns as director on Paul Rudd’s superhero film, likely to release in 2022

The third installment in the Ant-Man franchise is finally moving ahead with Peyton Reed returning as the director.

Paul Rudd will be back as the titular superhero, Scott Lang, the heist-hearting hero with the power of petiteness in the new installment.

Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas are also expected to reprise their roles.

According to Variety, the project, to be produced by Kevin Feige, will start filming by the end of 2020 and is likely to release in 2022.

The film will likely be released after following the release of MCU's current line-up which includes The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. These films are currently shooting or are expected to begin early next year.

Reed has also directed the first two installments -- Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The film will also mark Rudd's fifth outing as the superhero, having previously donned the suit in two Ant-Man films, as well as in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

(Also read - Marvel reveals plans for Phase IV, announces Black Widow, Blade, The Eternals, Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2)

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 09:34:07 IST