Zee5 announced the world digital premiere of Lakadbaggha on 30th June 2023. Produced by First Ray Films, the first part of this animal lover vigilante universe is directed by Victor Mukherjee and stars credible and popular names like Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles. The film is a part of the AVOD slate and will be free to stream on the platform from 30th June 2023. The action of the film is done by ‘Ong-Bak’ fame Kecha Kamphakdee and Jha trained in martial arts form ‘Krav Maga’ with Tsahi Shemesh in New York who has previously trained the Avengers cast.

Set in Kolkata, the film follows Arjun (Anshuman Jha), a loner who teaches martial arts to children during the day and turns into a saviour of the street dogs during the night. During his hunt for a lost dog, he comes across an endangered species of an Indian striped hyena (Lakadbaggha) and learns about an illegal animal trade operation in Kolkata. Will he be able to reunite with his dog while also helping other animals or will he be chased down by crime branch officer Akshara (Riddhi Dogra) who is tasked with the responsibility to find the hooded vigilante whose identity remains mysterious.

Actor Anshuman Jha said, “Animals and action are two of my biggest passions. This film is a culmination of both. It’s high time we treat animal insensitivity as a crime and take action against it. It is disheartening that animal cruelty laws aren’t taken very seriously. People often harass or torture animals for trading purpose or for entertainment and get away with it. Such people deserve harsh punishment and Lakadbaggha acts like an eye-opener. The film will entertain you, make you more considerate towards these voiceless creatures and make us co-habit with them. I urge all animal lovers to watch Lakadbaggha with their friends and family”.

Actor Ridhi Dogra said, “Lakadbaggha is my debut feature film, and I could not have asked for a better subject. It’s a unique vigilante story which has not been explored before on-screen. Another thing that I loved about this film is that it comes with a social message with regards to animal cruelty and since I am an animal lover, it really struck a chord with me. I am very excited for the film’s digital premiere release on ZEE5, and I hope that it manages to appeal to a wider audience”.

