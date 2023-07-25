Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, while speaking to The Indian Express recently, slammed the OTT platform for its nudity and vulgar content and spoke about how much money they have. He said, “These OTT platforms have a lot of money but I don’t know where it comes from, is it their own or the people’s. OTT is not a small platform by any measure and is a part of our cinema.”

He added, “The day you decide you don’t want to watch nudity, there will be no OTT, who are they?” He also took digs at giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime and said that they only know how to present nudity in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

On Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will be making another adaptation of the Ramayan that reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and KGF star Yash. Talking about the same, Kapoor, speaking to Aaj Tak, said, “Who is Nitesh Tiwari? What is his claim to fame? Insulting Hindu religion? He will be beaten by shoes. No one should insult any religion in this volatile situation.”

He added, “This is not the time for such analysis. The society hasn’t reached that level. You don’t have a rational perspective to comment on religion.”

Annu Kapoor‘s interview with Firstpost

When asked about commercial and parallel cinema, Kapoor said, “The press has given these terminologies. There’s only good cinema and bad cinema. And there are instances when parallel cinema becomes commercially successful, like Ardh Satya (1983). We can also make a good commercial film. A film like Vicky Donor was not a commercial film from any angle. A new, original, taboo subject made at a budget of Rs. 8 or 9 crores made over Rs. 72 crores at the box-office. Shyam Bhai may have felt that the term is little derogatory. He’s been a serious filmmaker and I began my career with him. It’s all about focus. Karan Johar made a film called Student of the Year, the focus of that film is not on students, but I don’t blame him, he’s right in his own way.”