Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will be making another adaptation of the mythology Ramayan that reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and KGF star Yash. Talking about the same, veteran actor Annu Kapoor, speaking to Aaj Tak, said, “Who is Nitesh Tiwari? What is his claim to fame? Insulting Hindu religion? He will be beaten by shoes. No one should insult any religion in this volatile situation.”

He added, “This is not the time for such analysis. The society hasn’t reached that level. You don’t have a rational perspective to comment on religion.”

About the film

A source told Pinkvilla portal, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect.”

It added, “Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram.”

On KGF star Yash

The source continued, “Yash is yet to sign the dotted lines, but Madhu is confident to have Yash on board the film. There are some minor issues, and once they are resolved, Nitesh and Madhu would have things on paper with Yash.”