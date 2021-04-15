Anniyan producer calls Shankar's Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh 'illegal', issues notice to stop proceedings

Anniyan producer said that the rights of Tamil original are still with him and has expressed shock over the announcement of Hindi remake.

A day after the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Anniyan was announced with Ranveer Singh in the lead, a legal notice has been served to S Shankar and the production house for copyright violation. In his notice, producer V Ravichandran of Ascar Films has accused director Shankar of “unlawful acts”.

The notice states that Ravichandran owns the rights to the original film as he was the producer of Anniyan. He expressed shock to know that the Hindi remake has been announced without his and writer Sujatha's (co-owner of the film’s rights) knowledge.

“The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the only owner of the rights of this film. As such, any such adoption or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal (sic),” stated the notice directed addressed to Shankar.

Taking pot-shots at the director, Ravichandran further wrote, “I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely BOYS directed by you, you were under severe stress due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie Anniyan by associating yourself and adapting of the Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how you can stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts (sic)”.

Vikram played the lead role in Anniyan which released in 2005. Later, the film was dubbed in Hindi and was released as Aparachit in 2006.