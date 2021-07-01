Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, best known for Schitt’s Creek, plays a sitcom wife, who escapes her confines and becomes the lead of her own life.

The first two episodes of the dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself, starring Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), launched to critical and fan acclaim last week in the US. International fans will be excited to hear that all eight episodes of the series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on 27 August excluding the United States, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke even if it is directed at her, and she’s married to a guy who must have won a marriage lottery. We follow her as she finally wakes up to and revolts against the injustices in her life. Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask, who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?

The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals) as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbour who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison's husky and "lovable" man-child; Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humour; and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.