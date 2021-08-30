The sitcom satire will return with eight new episodes on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in 2022. It currently streams in India on Amazon Prime Video.

Canadian star Annie Murphy's latest series Kevin Can F**k Himself has been renewed for a second season by AMC.

The first season of the dark comedy show, created by Valerie Armstrong, premiered in the US on cable network AMC from June this year.

The sitcom satire will return with eight new episodes on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in 2022, reported Deadline.

Murphy features in the show as Allison McRoberts, a the classic sitcom wife, who escapes her confines, and becomes the lead of her own life. The series breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism.

Kevin Can F**k Himself also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee.

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train-fame.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.