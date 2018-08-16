Anne with an E renewed for Season 3 on Netflix; production begins in Canada in winter

Netflix has officially renewed the drama series Anne with an E for a third season. The Hollywood Reporter says that season 3 is expected to begin its production in Canada in the winter and is slated to premiere later next year.

Inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne with an E is darker reimagining of the adventures and misadventures of an orphaned girl (played by Amybeth McNulty) in Prince Edward Island.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce a third season of Anne with an E before season two premieres in Canada," said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. "Anne with an E delivered a rich first season, drawing in both new and existing fans to the world of Avonlea. We have no doubt that Canadians will continue to fall in love with this beautiful and heartwarming series for seasons to come."

On what to expect for season 3, showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett said: "Our beloved Anne will be 16 years old when we return to this season full of romantic complications, bold adventures and dramatic discoveries. I will explore important, contemporary themes that I hope will continue to resonate with, and inspire and uplift, our audience.”

Netflix partnered with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to produce an eight-episode series in 2017. Seasons 1 and 2 of Anne with an E is currently streaming on Netflix.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 15:51 PM