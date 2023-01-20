International artists Anne-Marie and CKay as well as Indian musicians Farhan Akhtar, DIVINE, Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, OAFF and Savera are set to enthrall audiences at the Vh1 Supersonic 2023 in Pune.

The music festival is coming back after a gap of three with its eighth edition and a star-studded line-up of artists.

It will be held at Pune’s Mahalakshmi Lawns from February 24 to 26, the organisers said in a press release.

Anne-Marie, the voice behind Clean Bandit’s hit track “Rockabye”, years and Nigerian singer Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay, who shot to fame with his song “Love Nwantiti”, will be performing in India for the first time.

The line-up of Vh1 Supersonic 2023 also include artists like Arjun Vagale, British DJ Bill Brewster, Qilla Records founder Kohra, electronic producer Zokhuma, techno phenomenon BLOT!, Sandunes, Stalvart John, Peter Cat Recording Co. and Lifafa, among others.

“This year, Vh1 Supersonic continues on its journey of being a ‘Festival of Firsts’. As we’ve always done, this year too, we’ve got an epic line-up of ground-breaking global artists and indie musicians performing for the first time in India,” festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said in a statement.

The Vh1 Supersonic 2023 lineup reflects the music gala’s passion for dynamism and progress, he added.

“Our festival layout sees many changes too, unfolding like an exciting graphic novel where each panel brings a new surprise and tells a different story, challenging our fans to explore, indulge and experience our Vh1 Supersonic festival, 2023,” Chinapa said.

Akhtar said he looks forward to sharing his music with fans at the festival.

“As a singer-songwriter, there’s nothing more that I love than performing live for my fans, and Vh1 Supersonic is the perfect stage for it,” the actor-musician said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.