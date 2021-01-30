Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto to lead, executive produce Apple TV+ series based on rise and fall of WeWork
The scripted series, titled WeCrashed, sees Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play WeWork founders Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah Neumann, respectively.
Actors Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are set to play the lead roles in Apple's scripted series We Crashed.
According to Variety, the limited series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.
The show is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.
Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway set to essay the role of his wife and co-founder Rebekah Neumann. Both stars will also serve as executive producers on the show.
Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are on board as creators, while This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.
Apart from WeCrashed, another WeWork TV series in the works with Nicholas Braun on board to play Adam Neumann in the drama created by Stephen Falk. The series is based on a book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan discuss Netflix film The Dig, research behind preparing roles for period drama
The Dig's cast dissects the making of the historical drama and how director #SimonStone kept the actors “very unrehearsed, very free, very spontaneous.”
The White Tiger, a crime-tinged rags-to-riches parable, is director Ramin Bahrani’s response to Slumdog Millionaire
The White Tiger is lively, is lively, but what renders it unconvincing is that the characters aren’t trapped by prescribed social roles so much as by the programmatic design of the narrative.
55 km/sec movie review: Arati Kadav's Disney+ Hotstar short bolsters her unique sci-fi vision within an indie space
Arati Kadav's 55 km/s is a bittersweet little experience with a big beating heart and an old-world goodness that is simultaneously simple and yet, cosmically vast in magnitude.