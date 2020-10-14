Anna Taylor-Joy roped in to play titular role in Furiosa, Mad Max: Fury Road prequel

Furiosa will recount the backstory of the renegade character that originated in Charlize Theron's 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road

The long-awaited prequel of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road will now see Anna Taylor-Joy in the role of Furiosa. The prequel will recount the backstory of the renegade character that originated in the 2015 blockbuster by Charlize Theron.

According to a report in Deadline, the film, also named Furiosa, is already in advanced development with Warner Bros and will also star Chris Hemsworth along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film is being directed by Miller who has also co-written it along with Nico Lathouris.

The film is being produced under the banner of his Australian -based company Kennedy Miller Mitchell. Dough Mitchell will co-produce Furiosa.

The report adds that the behind-the-scenes creative team for the film includes production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on the original.

According to a report in Variety, that cited an earlier interview with The New York Times, Miller had revealed that he had been searching for an actress in her 20s to take over the role and had even considered using de-aging tech to allow Theron to play the role again.

Taylor-Joy, who is currently starring as a chess genius in The Queen's Gambit also played the role of Emma Woodhouse in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma. She has also starred in the 2016 horror film Spilt and its 2019 sequel Glass.

Hemsworth on his part is all geared up to start filming for the next intsalment of the Thor franchise.