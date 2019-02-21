Ankita Lokhande on life after Manikarnika's success: 'Have become more sincere towards my work'

Ankita Lokhande, who made her big screen debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is on a high due to the success of the film and the appreciation she got for her performance.

At a recent event, Ankita shared her thoughts on the films success and said, "I think my role benefitted me a lot. Because everyone is congratulating me, I must have done something good. I had fun playing Jhalkari Bai. We were rewarded with great reviews and the film also crossed Rs 100 crore, so I'm happy".

Ankita further stated that the success of her debut film hasn't changed her life, but it has made her more responsible and dedicated towards her skill: "I've become more sincere towards my work and I have to work hard. People loved me (in Manikarnika), so now it's my responsibility to keep it up." She also added that the team was planning to have a success bash soon.

Ankita, shot to fame after starring in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta, with Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput later moved to films as well and marked his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 film Kai Po Che! He was last seen in Kedarnath, which marked Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 12:22:55 IST