Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav has recalled the days when Amitabh Bachchan was in a poor condition financially and how a huge protest happening against the star. He said in an interaction with Rajshri Unplugged, “I went to Filmistan on the sets of Toofan to find out how he is. During those days, in Kolkata, there was a huge protest happening against Amit ji. Posters were being torn and here Amit ji was also like this (enacts being disheartened).” I went there and asked him, ‘Bhaisahab kaise hai?’ (Brother, how are you?) and he said “Theek hun” (I am fine) and that’s all.”

He added, “No one was there to check on it. We know that the litterateurs of Allahabad had started criticising him. His father’s friends had started speaking ill about him without knowing anything. He was in a doldrum, very bad condition.”

On his financial condition and debts

When we met him, he immediately got up with folded hands. He said, ‘I will return your money as soon as possible’. I told him ‘We have not come for that. We have come because of your accountant’s mistake. You return the money when you can and we trust you that you will give and your intention is right. But in this kind of banking, don’t do transactions with other banks.’ I came back to the bank and told them to not file any suit. Slowly he returned all the money.