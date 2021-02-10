Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy announce birth of son; Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta congratulate the couple

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on 9 February.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Rohit Reddy, have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on 9 February. Rohit shared the news on Instagram with a picture of him kissing Anita. He captioned the imaged, "Oh Boy'.

As soon as the news was shared by, colleagues and friends of the couple congratulated the duo.

Bharti Singh congratulated the couple, while Sameera Reddy shared, “Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! Congratulations.” Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Others like Ridhi Dogra, Sukriti Kandpal, Kishwer Merchantt, Rahul Sharma, and Nakuul Mehta also wished the couple.

Ekta Kapoor, also posted a story video on her Instagram calling the birth of Hassanandani’s baby the second-best moment of her life.

According to NDTV, Hassanandani had her baby shower in Mumbai in December. It was attended by celebrities like Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, among others.

The couple had announced their pregnancy last year with an Instagram post saying, "Getting ready for Reddy".

Hassanandani got married to entrepreneur Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. She is popularly known for her role in television shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and Kkavyanjali, to name a few.

The actress was last seen in a brief role in the popular serial Naagin 4.

Apart from the TV shows the actress has also starred in several Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films such as Veera Kannadiga, Sreeram, Yeh Dil, Aadanthe Ado Type, Krishna Cottage, Kucch To Hai and Hero.