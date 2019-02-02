You are here:

Anita Dongre on her feminine silhouettes: A woman doesn't need to wear pants to show she's the boss

Press Trust of India

Feb 02, 2019 15:44:02 IST

Mumbai: Celebrity favourite fashion designer Anita Dongre believes a woman does not need masculine clothing to prove her strength.

Anita Dongre. Image from Twitter

Anita Dongre. Image from Twitter

The Mumbai-based designer, who is known for her feminine silhouettes, said a woman can look pretty and powerful at the same time as strength is something which comes from within.

"Everything I create has to be very feminine, comfortable and classic. So for me the whole concept that a strong woman should wear masculine clothes is wrong. Women are women. They should dress like women. We are not here to compete with men. Our strength is inside us," Anita told Press Trust of India.

The designer, who was the first to launch an affordable women office wear brand with 'AND', said she finds the concept of power-dressing partial and patriarchal.

"I was the first designer to do dresses for office wear. A woman doesn't need to wear pants to show she is the boss. She can look equally good in a salwar-kameez or a sari or a pretty dress.

"Power doesn't come from clothes it comes from within. The whole idea of power-dressing is botched up."

Anita said more than women, she would like to see men switch to the feminine side of their clothing.

"I would love to see men back in dhoti and lungi. These are clothes which are soft and drape well. I believe that is the feminine aspect of men's clothing in India but it is somewhere lost. Indian weather calls for this fluidity in clothes," she said.

The designer was talking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 where she presented her new collection "Summer Reveire" in collaboration with Tencel in an off-site show at Taj Lands End.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 15:44:02 IST

tags: #InStyle , Anita Dongre , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , In Style , Lakme Fashion Week 2019 , Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

also see

Lakmé Fashion Week 2019: Karan Johar, Tabu walk the ramp as Gaurav Gupta's showstoppers for opening ceremony

Lakmé Fashion Week 2019: Karan Johar, Tabu walk the ramp as Gaurav Gupta's showstoppers for opening ceremony

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Gully Boy team to walk the ramp; designers focus on sustainable clothing this season

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Gully Boy team to walk the ramp; designers focus on sustainable clothing this season

Priyanka Chopra spends big bucks on a winter jacket for her pet dog Princess Diana

Priyanka Chopra spends big bucks on a winter jacket for her pet dog Princess Diana