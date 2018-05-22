Anirudh Ravichander refutes claims of 'Kalyaana Vayasu' composition being a rip-off of 'Don't Lie'

One of the most sought-after composers of South cinema, Anirudh Ravichander, has been accused of plagiarism. The young musician recently composed 'Kalyaana Vayasu', a viral number for Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (also known as CoCo). After the song released, listeners took to social media to point out the similarities between 'Kalyaana Vayasu' and Sannan's 'Don't Lie'.

Addressing the controversy, Ravichander took to Twitter to clarify that the beat he has used in the song is already licensed under Mantra, a music producer that he has collaborated with for the music of the film.

5.5+Million Views in 4 days, 165K+Likes and still Trending at Number 1⃣ Truly Grateful for this Support! And for the lack of awareness, I work with a lot of music producers worldwide and this beat is licensed from @beatsbymantra #KalyaanaVayasu https://t.co/ryZJtcDCHU — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) May 21, 2018

The song has already clocked in 6.5 million views in just 6 days of its release. It is picturised on Nayanthara and comedian Yogi Babu caught in a funny situation where the latter is enamoured by the former. The lyrics of the catchy number have been written by Sivakarthikeyan while Ravichander has both sung and composed it.

Listen to the song here:

