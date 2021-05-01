Aniruddh Dave was moved to ICU when his reports indicated that the infection is more than normal.

Actor Aniruddh Dave, who tested positive for COVID-19 , has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Actor Aastha Chaudhary shared the news about Aniruddh’s health through Instagram stories. Urging people to pray for his recovery, Aastha posted another story first shared by the actor’s wife Shubhi Ahuja on 1 May.

In the post, Shubhi shared a picture of Aniruddh with their son Anishq. She shared her ordeal as she has left her two-month-old son back at home to be with Aniruddh in Bhopal. Adding that she is having the toughest time of her life, Shubhi urged people to pray for her husband’s well-being.

Shubhi and Aniruddh got married in 2015 and welcomed baby boy Anishq in February this year.

Aniruddh’s friend Ajay Singh Chaudhary told ETimes that the 34-year-old actor is getting treated in Bhopal where he got infected while shooting for a series. Aniruddh was moved to ICU when his reports indicated that the infection is more than normal.

Ajay added that they cannot fly to Bhopal and be with him, however, they are trying to help him and are in touch with the medical team.

The publication further quotes Ajay saying that Aniruddh’s health is improving. He also recently spoke to Aniruddh through video call and he seemed to be recovering.

Aniruddh is a television and film actor who has worked in films like Shorgul, Pranaam, Bell Bottom (yet to release), and serials namely Patiala Babes, Lockdown Ki Love Story, and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

His film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti recently won the National Award for the Best Haryanavi film.