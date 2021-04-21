Osamu Kobayashi is known for helming BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad and Paradise Kiss and films like Someday's Dreamers II Sora, Table and Fishman

Animator and director Osamu Kobayashi passed away at the age of 57. The news was first announced on Kobayashi’s Twitter handle. As per the tweet, he was suffering from kidney cancer for the past two years. The post stated, “when he is reborn he will surely make great works!"

Fans were shocked to hear the death of their favourite Japanese animator. Mike Toole, Editor of Anime News Network, mourned his death by tweeting, “57 is too young RIP Osamu Kobayashi, who directed BECK, Paradise Kiss, and episodes of stuff like Kemonozume and Lupin the 3rd Pt IV that _always_ stood out for their rough, expressive style. Wish he got to do more”.

Born on 10 January, 1964, Kobayashi is known for helming BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad and Paradise Kiss. He then went on to direct films like Someday's Dreamers II Sora, Table and Fishman, End of the World, Digital Juice, and Ani-Kuri 15.

He has directed various episodes of Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Naruto Shippūden, Gurren Lagann, Dororo, Gad Guard, and Lupin III: Part IV.

As a scriptwriter, Kobayashi helmed scripts for Paradise Kiss, BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad, Naruto Shippūden, and Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan. He has contributed as a storyboard artist, designer, and animator for many anime films.

Throughout his career, he was influenced by animators like Yoshinori Kanada and Hayao Miyazaki. He was particularly inspired by Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

Remembering him, Dennō Coil director Mitsuo Iso posted on Twitter that Kobayashi helped him greatly during tough times. He also taught Coil how to and what to draw “without worrying about how others might judge me.”

The details related to Kobayashi’s funeral are not known.