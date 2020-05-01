You are here:

Animated Transformers prequel announced; Toy Story 4 co-writer, director roped in by Paramount

Animated Transformers prequel, with Toy Story 4 co-writer and helmer Josh Cooley attached to direct, is in the works.

According to Deadline, Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari are penning the script.

Entertainment One, Hasbro's entertainment studio, will develop and produce the project along with Paramount Animation.

The film, which is separate from the main live-action movie series, will explore the origin of the heroic Megatron and the reason of conflict between the peace-seeking Autobots and domination-loving Decepticons.

As per the report, the film "takes place on Cybertron, the planet from which the good-guy and bad-guy robots came from. The film revolves around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron."

Michael Bay directed five big-screen Transformers films from 2007-2017. Travis Knight helmed the '80s-set prequel Bumblebee, which released in 2018.

Bumblebee was produced by Transformers franchise veterans Bay and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 16:30:47 IST