Anil Kapoor turns 64: Where to stream actor's must-watch films, from Mr India to Lamhe

Anil Kapoor, who turns 64 today, will be seen next in Netflix film AK vs AK and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday today (24 December). The actor celebrated his special day in Chandigarh where he is shooting Jug Jugg Jeeyo, while his wife Sunita Kapoor too flew in to be with him.

The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo celebrated the actor's birthday by throwing a small party where he cut a cake.



Happy birthday @AnilKapoor. U are the youngest member of the #jugjuggjiyo family. The hardest worker in the room and the best at his craft pic.twitter.com/CFuTM4UO7M — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 24, 2020

With a career spanning four decades, the actor has managed to impress viewers with a wide array of roles and continues to give tough competition to his younger counterparts.

On the actor’s birthday, here’s a streaming guide on his films you must watch:

Mr India (ZEE5)

The cult classic has a stellar cast including Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The Shekhar Kapur sci-fi film saw Kapoor play an orphan Arun Verma, who through technology invented by his late father possesses the power to turn invisible. He uses this to to fight thugs and save the day. Mr India was writer duo Salim-Javed's last project before they split.

Lamhe (Amazon Prime Video)

One of Yash Chopra's finest work, the film has Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, along with Waheeda Rehman and Anupam Kher. Kapoor is Viren, who falls in love with Pallavi (Sridevi). However, Pallavi marries Siddharth, breaking Viren's heart. The couple die in a car accident, leaving behind a daughter, who resembles Pallavi. In a turn of events, she ends up falling in love with Viren. Even though Lamhe did not fare well domestically, it was a big overseas success.

Beta (MX Player)

Directed by Indra Kumar, the remake of Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa, had Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani lead roles with Kapoor. Beta follows Raju, who has all the riches in the world but longs for a mother's love. However, he has an evil stepmother, who mistreats his father and is also scheming to steal his wealth. Raju then falls in love with Saraswati, the only one in the family that spots the stepmother's cunning. She sets to expose her mother-in-law's plans, but in the middle is Raju forced to choose one over the other. Besides being one of the highest grossing movies of 1992, Beta won Filmfare Awards for acting, music, and choreography.

1942: A Love Story (Netflix)

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial won nine Filmfare Awards and had Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Pran. Set in pre-Independence India, the plot revolved around a young couple whose romance blossoms in the midst of the widespread political and social unrest.

Ram Lakhan (ZEE5)

The Subhash Ghai crime drama also included Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Raakhee and Anupam Kher.

The film is about two brothers who are brought up by their mum following the murder of their father by his treachorous cousins. While one brother Ram (Shroff) is an honest cop, Lakhan (Kapoor) is open to do anything to make money.

Nayak: The Real Hero (Disney+ Hotstar)

The description on IMDb says: "A man accepts a challenge by the chief minister of Maharashtra to run the state for one day, and makes such a success of it that soon he is embroiled in political intrigue." The cast also includes Amrish Puri, Rani Mukerji, Johnny Lever, and Pooja Batra.

Welcome (Netflix)

The plot follows a man Rajiv who falls in love with Sanjana, only to discover that her brothers is one of the biggest gangsters in the country. Kapoor plays Majnu, Shankar Shetty's (Nana Pathekar) lackey with a hot temper and an appreciation for art. Though Kapoor is seen in a supporting role, his comic timing and signature jhakaas style, makes him one of the most memorable characters in the story.

