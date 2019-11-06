Anil Kapoor reveals Hindi adaptation of Modern Family is shelved: 'Unfortunately, it didn't materialise'

Actor Anil Kapoor says the Hindi adaptation of popular American sitcom Modern Family is not moving ahead.

The initial announcement for the remake of the show was made in 2015.

Asked about an update on the show, Anil told Press Trust of India, "It's not happening. Unfortunately, it didn't materialise."

Modern Family is an Emmy Award-winning American mockumentary sitcom focussing on the lives of dysfunctional families in Los Angeles.

The actor earlier bought the rights of another American show, the terrorism drama 24 and starred in its Hindi adaptation of the same name. It aired in 2013.

"We are working on it [Modern Family]. The contracts are all done and everything is on paper now. We will lock everything this year and start the shoot next year. Also, season three of 24 will be made. The plans are on," Anil had told reporters on the sidelines of IIFA awards in 2017.

The second season of the Indian remake of 24 aired from 9 July, 2016 to 9 October, 2016.

The original Modern Family chronicles the everyday lives of the Pritchett and Dunphy families. It stars Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet in the lead roles, and began airing in 2009. It has been nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Anil will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy Pagalpanti. The film also features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pulkit Samrat.

The actor also has Malang and Karan Johar's historical drama Takht in the pipeline.

Anil said his drive for his job helps him constantly push the boundaries.

"I love my work. You have to love what you do to keep going back to it and everything falls in place. You have to love your work as much as you love your mother, wife or child. The purity is visible on screen. You can't fake genuine love," he added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 09:02:18 IST