Anil Kapoor on Sridevi winning National Award: It's a proud moment. She was the most incredible person

IANS

May,04 2018 12:22:33 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor says it was a proud and heartwarming moment to see his producer brother Boney Kapoor's children Janhvi and Khushi accepting the National Film Award for late veteran actress and their mother Sridevi.

Anil Kapoor/Image from Twitter.

"Such a proud and heartwarming moment for all of us to watch these beautiful people accept an honour for the most incredible person there ever was! Sridevi. National Film Awards, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

Boney on Thursday (3 May) was in New Delhi with his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor to receive the Best Actress posthumous honour for Sridevi at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony.

Sridevi's powerful role as a vengeful mother in the Hindi film Mom fetched her the honour.

In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi, whose sudden death in February this year shocked everyone, played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.

