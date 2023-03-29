Anil Kapoor is on a success high like no other. Be it red carpet looks, awards for best actor or best supporting actor, playing an antagonist like no other and more, Anil Kapoor is balancing it all seamlessly. Adding more to his 2023 highlights is his latest feature in the New York times crossword puzzle.

Fourteen years after Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire picked up eight awards out of the 10 nominations at the 81st Academy Awards ceremony, cast member Anil Kapoor continues to be remembered for his role of Prem Kumar as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the movie. Kapoor was recently featured on the crossword puzzle of a recent issue of The New York Times. The clue was Kapoor of “Slumdog Millionaire”. We couldn’t be happier for Anil Kapoor.

Owing to his charm, and fashion quotient, the actor recently won Most Stylish Evergreen Star at a prestigious award show.

Anil Kapoor also recently won the Best Actor &, Evergreen Enigma Of Entertainment Industry at the Stardust Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards followed by News 18 Reel Awards, and Filmfare OTT Award For Best Supporting Actor. The actor also set sky-high standards as an antagonist in The Night Manager. His upcoming projects include Animal With Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

