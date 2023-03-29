Anil Kapoor gets featured in New York Times crossword puzzle
Anil Kapoor also recently won the Best Actor &, Evergreen Enigma Of Entertainment Industry at the Stardust Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards followed by News 18 Reel Awards
Anil Kapoor is on a success high like no other. Be it red carpet looks, awards for best actor or best supporting actor, playing an antagonist like no other and more, Anil Kapoor is balancing it all seamlessly. Adding more to his 2023 highlights is his latest feature in the New York times crossword puzzle.
Fourteen years after Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire picked up eight awards out of the 10 nominations at the 81st Academy Awards ceremony, cast member Anil Kapoor continues to be remembered for his role of Prem Kumar as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the movie. Kapoor was recently featured on the crossword puzzle of a recent issue of The New York Times. The clue was Kapoor of “Slumdog Millionaire”. We couldn’t be happier for Anil Kapoor.
Owing to his charm, and fashion quotient, the actor recently won Most Stylish Evergreen Star at a prestigious award show.
Anil Kapoor also recently won the Best Actor &, Evergreen Enigma Of Entertainment Industry at the Stardust Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards followed by News 18 Reel Awards, and Filmfare OTT Award For Best Supporting Actor. The actor also set sky-high standards as an antagonist in The Night Manager. His upcoming projects include Animal With Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Deepika Padukone misidentified as Brazilian model Camila Alves at Oscars 2023; fans left unhappy
While it began with Getty Images tagging the Deepika's photo from the Oscars with the caption "Camila Alves attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California," a similar error was repeated by Vogue.
SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani are all smiles at Oscars after party
RRR's Naatu Naatu, which became a global sensation soon after its release, won the Oscar for Best Original Song on 12 March.
Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan look appropriately intense and mysterious in Gaslight trailer
Also starring Chitrangda Singh, the film is all set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on March 31. It's a thriller about a girl who's searching for her father who has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.