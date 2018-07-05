Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai's Fanney Khan new poster out; Shah Rukh Khan vacations with family in Europe: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar watch a musical in London
Caught #Wicked the musical at #TheWestEnd and what a WICKED performance it was! Hats off to the unbelievable effort these incredibly talented women put on stage. I'd be dead if I had to work as hard as them. #Respect pic.twitter.com/f9sVwwfXCV
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018
Akshay Kumar, who has been on a vacation with his family shared a picture with the cast of the Wicked musical in London. Twinkle has also been sharing moments from her exotic holiday on social media.
New poster of Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan
Trailer out tomorrow... New poster of #FanneyKhan... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao... Atul Manjrekar directs... 3 Aug 2018 release... #FanneyKhanTrailer pic.twitter.com/abUzViJeh8
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2018
The latest poster of Fanney Khan features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The poster shows a somewhat bewildered Aishwarya with a man, who appears to be Kapoor, in a Rajinikanth mask on one side and Rao on the other. Fanney Khan's trailer will release on 6 July and it is scheduled to hit the theatres on 3 August.
Preity Zinta celebrates US Independence Day
Preity Zinta, who is married to Gene Goodenough, celebrated the American Independence Day on 4th July. She posted a picture of herself in a dress with an American flag pattern bikini printed on it, along with a cheeky caption.
SRK holidays with Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and Gauri
SRK On His Insta Story Lil Hero Of DDLJ @iamsrk . . ستوري شاروخان لأبرام و اهوا يوكل الحَمام .. نفس مشهد راج في DDLJ❤️ . قمممة بالكياتة و الجمممال❤️❤️ ماشالله . #srk #shahrukh #mannat #bandra #mumbai #shah_rukh_khan #suhanakhan #suhana #gauri #gaurikhan #bollywood #shahrukhlovers #aryankhan #aryan #srkian #srkiian #srkfan #srkajol #srking #shahrukh_khan #Fan #anushkasharma #abramkhan #AbRam #King #indian #cinema #Zero #شاروخان #شاروخ A post shared by All About Shah Rukh Khan❤️ (@king__shahrukh5) on
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from work and is currently holidaying in Europe with his family. His wife, Gauri Khan, had also posted several photographs of the actor as well as their kids.
Rajkummar Rao shares a selfie with girlfriend Patralekhaa
Paul & Rao ❤️❤️ @patralekhaa A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
Rajkummar Rao, who has been busy working on several projects shared a selfie with his girlfriend Patralekha. While he wears bottle cap sunglasses, Patralekhaa is rocking tiny tinted sunglasses, which have been in trend lately.
Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 19:35 PM