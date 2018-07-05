You are here:

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai's Fanney Khan new poster out; Shah Rukh Khan vacations with family in Europe: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,05 2018 19:35:46 IST

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar watch a musical in London

Akshay Kumar, who has been on a vacation with his family shared a picture with the cast of the Wicked musical in London. Twinkle has also been sharing moments from her exotic holiday on social media.

New poster of Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan

The latest poster of Fanney Khan features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The poster shows a somewhat bewildered Aishwarya with a man, who appears to be Kapoor, in a Rajinikanth mask on one side and Rao on the other. Fanney Khan's trailer will release on 6 July and it is scheduled to hit the theatres on 3 August.

Preity Zinta celebrates US Independence Day

Happy 4th of July to everyone who celebrates it today. I love my new home away from home Husband got me a new American bikini & I thought it’s appropriate to wear it today #Ting # #Gene #independenceday #chill #la #sunshine #fireworks #suzie #fun #beach A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on


Preity Zinta, who is married to Gene Goodenough, celebrated the American Independence Day on 4th July. She posted a picture of herself in a dress with an American flag pattern bikini printed on it, along with a cheeky caption.

SRK holidays with Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and Gauri

Suite Life On Deck

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from work and is currently holidaying in Europe with his family. His wife, Gauri Khan, had also posted several photographs of the actor as well as their kids.

Rajkummar Rao shares a selfie with girlfriend Patralekhaa

Paul & Rao ❤️❤️ @patralekhaa A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on


Rajkummar Rao, who has been busy working on several projects shared a selfie with his girlfriend Patralekha. While he wears bottle cap sunglasses, Patralekhaa is rocking tiny tinted sunglasses, which have been in trend lately.

