Anil, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and others take Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge

Ahead of the release of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga makers have begun a social media challenge. In it, they need to post about that one "ladki" who is the most important in their life and reveal what is so special about her. As of now, many celebs have taken up the challenge, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor being some of them.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film, accepted the challenge. She shared a picture of herself along with her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor and wrote: " Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga jaise my sister is the smartest wisest person I know! Love you Rhea Kapoor. Tag that special ladki in your life!"

Anil Kapoor Credited for starting the Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga challenge, Anil Kapoor posted a picture along with his wife Sunita Kapoor. He called her the boss lady and further wrote "Sunita Kapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home"

Arjun Kapoor

Sonam's cousin actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her with witty caption.

View this post on Instagram

Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 28, 2019 at 8:42pm PST

Riteish Deshmukh

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019

Farah Khan Kunder:

Farah Khan Kunder shared a close-up shot of her daughter on her Instagram profile and accompanied the post along with a few lines from Lord Byron's poem She Walks in Beauty.

View this post on Instagram

She walks in beauty, like the night Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that’s best of dark and bright Meet in her aspect and her eyes; -lord Byron.. @theshilpashetty accepting ur #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga challenge.. #diva #pieceofmyheart @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor All the very Best♥️

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Jan 29, 2019 at 9:47pm PST

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Raj Kundra

Raj, who married Shilpa in November 2009, took up Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and penned a lovely note for his wife.

Anand Ahuja:

View this post on Instagram #EkLadkiKoDekha A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jan 30, 2019 at 11:20pm PST

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 17:57:16 IST