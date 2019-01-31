Anil, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and others take Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge
Ahead of the release of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga makers have begun a social media challenge. In it, they need to post about that one "ladki" who is the most important in their life and reveal what is so special about her. As of now, many celebs have taken up the challenge, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor being some of them.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film, accepted the challenge. She shared a picture of herself along with her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor and wrote: " Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga jaise my sister is the smartest wisest person I know! Love you Rhea Kapoor. Tag that special ladki in your life!"
Anil Kapoor Credited for starting the Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga challenge, Anil Kapoor posted a picture along with his wife Sunita Kapoor. He called her the boss lady and further wrote "Sunita Kapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home"
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... @kapoor.sunita my lifeline, my heart, my home! Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga... Looking forward to your stories @rajkummar_rao @arjunkapoor @varundvn @riteishd A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on
Arjun Kapoor
Sonam's cousin actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her with witty caption.
Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga
Riteish Deshmukh
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019
Farah Khan Kunder:
Farah Khan Kunder shared a close-up shot of her daughter on her Instagram profile and accompanied the post along with a few lines from Lord Byron's poem She Walks in Beauty.
She walks in beauty, like the night Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that’s best of dark and bright Meet in her aspect and her eyes; -lord Byron.. @theshilpashetty accepting ur #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga challenge.. #diva #pieceofmyheart @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor All the very Best♥️
Ayushmann Khurrana:
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She’s smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti @RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22 #LetLoveBe pic.twitter.com/bPaih1eRfG — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 27, 2019
Raj Kundra
Raj, who married Shilpa in November 2009, took up Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and penned a lovely note for his wife.
All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. 😇😍 Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull
Anand Ahuja:
#EkLadkiKoDekha A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on
Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 17:57:16 IST