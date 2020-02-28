Angrezi Medium song Nachan Nu Jee Karda shows a homesick Radhika Madan break into Bhangra with schoolmates

After the soulful 'Ek Zindagi,' the makers of Angrezi Medium have now debuted the second song from the album of the film. Titled 'Nachan Nu Jee Karda', the song sees Radhika Madan whip out iconic Bhangra steps inside her school campus.

The trailer of Angrezi Medium introduced Irrfan as a simple father who goes to lengths in order to fulfill his daughter Taru, who wants to pursue her higher studies in the UK. The film charts the journey of Irrfan's character to the British land in order to ensure his daughter's dreams turn into reality.

In the dream sequence song, Taru has already secured admission into a UK school but is grappling with intense homesickness. In order to beat the blues, Taru breaks into Bhangra and Bollywood dance. Initially skeptical, her friends also join in.

The track is sung by Romy and Nikhita Gandhi, and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi from an original AS Burmy and KS Burmy number.

Radhika reveals to Times of India the song is a promotional track from the film. Speaking about the song, Radhika says, "I play an 18-year-old in a song, who is a huge fan of Bollywood actors. We wanted the essence of both — her character and the film — to come out in the song and so, we didn’t set it up on a different theme.”

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, who has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has been shot in Udaipur and the UK.

The film will mark Irrfan's return to screen after Karwaan in 2018. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, following which he sought treatment in the UK. In a recently shared video, he had revealed he would not partake in the promotions of Angrezi Medium because of his illness.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 13 March.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 13:27:25 IST