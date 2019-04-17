Angelina Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name, days after they're deemed legally single

Angelina Jolie has officially dropped Brad Pitt's last name. The actress, who had hyphenated her last name during her marriage to Pitt, is now back to her original name.

According to People magazine, Angelina Jolie's decision to drop Brad Pitt's last name comes just days after the pair were deemed legally single although they are still working out the details of their divorce.

The couple first met back in 2004 on the set of their film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Brad was married to Friends star, Jennifer Aniston, at the time. Rumors quickly began to fly that Brad and Angelina may be having an affair, and after Brad and Jennfier's divorce was announced, fans went wild.

Jolie and Pitt confirmed their romance not long after, and then announced that they were expecting a child together. They went on to have three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, and Brad also legally adopted Angelina's adopted sons, Pax and Maddox. They adopted daughter, Zahara, together.

The couple were together for years before finally tying the knot in 2014. However, just two years later they shocked the world by announcing the end of their marriage.

The pair have been dealing with the aftermath of their divorce filing ever since, and are still figuring out how to split their assets, finances, and custody of their six children.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were spotted at the beginning of the year having what looked to be like an intense meeting.

The couple were said to have gotten a lot of things sorted out about their divorce and co-parenting relationship moving forward, and Pitt allegedly wanted to meet face-to-face with his estranged wife because he's tired of talking through lawyers, who tend to drag things out.

"Brad agreed to their recent meeting because he was hoping to come to some compromise with Angelina. The divorce has been dragging on forever and Brad is tired of arguing with Angie through lawyers about the many details of their split. The entire process has been long and tiring for Brad, he is exhausted and was hoping to tackle things directly with Angelina in person," an insider told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, sources tell In Touch Weekly that Brad Pitt is ready to date again following his split with Angelina Jolie, and now that they're both officially single, and Angie's dropped his last name, it looks like she could be ready to mingle as well.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 09:38:13 IST

