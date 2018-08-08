Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of failure to pay 'meaningful' child support, seeks court order to get retroactive payments

Angelina Jolie-Pitt says she wants her divorce from Brad Pitt finalized before the end of the year. The declarations came in a request for a case-management hearing filed on 7 August by Jolie Pitt’s attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The document says her attorneys will work with Pitt’s lawyers to ensure the actors are single again in 2018. The court filing contends Pitt "has paid no meaningful child support" since the couple’s separation. It says he has failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements, and she’ll seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him.

Pitt’s attorney Lance Spiegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jolie-Pitt filed for divorce nearly two years ago and currently has primary custody of their six children.

Sources close to the couple say Jolie's decision has to do with the way Pitt was parenting the children and she was extremely upset with his methods. Jolie is reportedly not asking for spousal support. She has listed the date of separation as 15 September 2016.

Apart from figuring out how to divide their massive $400 million fortune, Pitt and Jolie had to decide on a custody arrangement for their six children: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

While it was initially believed that Pitt would be completely cut off from his family, both he and Angelina decided that it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship, The Sun reported.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 10:58 AM