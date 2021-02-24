Angel Manuel Soto to helm Blue Beetle, DC Films' first Latinx superhero feature
Angel Manuel Soto's take will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle introduced in 2006 as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes.
Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, best know for La Granja and Charm City Kings, will direct Blue Beetle for Warner Bros' DC Films division.
The project is billed as the studio's first Latinx superhero movie on one of the oldest comic book superheroes, first appearing as a Fox Comics character in 1939 from creator Charles Wojtkowski.
According to Variety, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the screenplay. The writer's credits include Miss Bala and an earlier draft of Luca Guadagnino's upcoming remake of Scarface.
Soto's take will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle introduced in 2006 as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes. His powers come from a mysterious scarab that binds to Reyes' spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armour that can also equip him with bespoke weapons and wings.
Zev Foreman is attached to executive produce the film.
The makers are hoping to start production later this year.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Flora & Ulysses, on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, veers dangerously close to kid-movie cheesiness but miraculously never does
Flora & Ulysses is a captivating, hopeful comedy that, in showing how a twitchy-tailed squirrel can change a family, lifts off and flies.
PVR Pictures' 2021 film slate includes Anthony Hopkins' The Father, The Mauritanian, Minari
PVR Pictures 2021 release slate also include already-in-theatre titles such as The Secret Garden, Our Friend, Misbehavior and The War With Grandpa among others.
Oscars 2021 will be broadcast live from multiple locations on 25 April, confirms The Academy
The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.