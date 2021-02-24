Angel Manuel Soto to helm Blue Beetle, DC Films' first Latinx superhero feature

Angel Manuel Soto's take will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle introduced in 2006 as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes.

Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, best know for La Granja and Charm City Kings, will direct Blue Beetle for Warner Bros' DC Films division.

The project is billed as the studio's first Latinx superhero movie on one of the oldest comic book superheroes, first appearing as a Fox Comics character in 1939 from creator Charles Wojtkowski.

According to Variety, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the screenplay. The writer's credits include Miss Bala and an earlier draft of Luca Guadagnino's upcoming remake of Scarface.

Soto's take will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle introduced in 2006 as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes. His powers come from a mysterious scarab that binds to Reyes' spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armour that can also equip him with bespoke weapons and wings.

Zev Foreman is attached to executive produce the film.

The makers are hoping to start production later this year.