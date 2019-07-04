Angel Has Fallen: Gerald Butler, Morgan Freeman's action thriller to release in India on 23 August

Gerald Butler and Morgan Freeman-starrer Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the Olympus Has Fallen franchise, will arrive in Indian cinemas on 23 August. PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment will release the film. Butler will reprise his role as the ever faithful Secret Service agent Mike Banning.

The trailer of the film opens to Freeman's Allan Trumbull, who has succeeded President Asher (Aaron Eckhart) and put Mike (Butler) in charge of the Secret Service. However, after an assassination attempt, Mike is wrongfully accused and taken into custody.

He manages to escape and tries to search for the real culprit behind the attack on Trumbull. "Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger," reads the official synopsis on YouTube.

Butler, who is also the film's executive producer had told Entertainment Weekly in April that Angel Has Fallen will be "a much deeper, darker journey."

Angel Has Fallen also stars Jada Pinkett Smith as FBI Agent Thompson, Lance Reddick as Secret Service Director David Gentry, Tim Blake Nelson as the Vice President Kirby, Piper Perabo as Leah Banning, Danny Huston as Wade Jennings, Nick Nolte as Mike's estranged father and Michael Landes as the White House Chief of Staff. Ric Roman Waugh has directed the film from a screenplay by him, Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook. Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt have co-written the story, based on the characters created by them.

