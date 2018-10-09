Angamaly Diaries, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2017 Malayalam hit, to be remade in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu

The Hindi remake of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2017 Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries has been announced, reported the Mumbai Mirror. The film is set to be produced by Vikram Malhotra who has acquired the rights for the film.

The report adds that Pellissery will serve as creative consultant on the new remake. Details about the casting or the rest of the crew are currently been kept under wraps. However, Malhotra confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror stating that a few actors will be retained from the original movie.

The narrative of Pellisery’s crime drama followed Vincent Pepe's (Anthony Varghese) journey to form a gang who try to take over the Angamaly region in Kerala. The film created buzz during its inception as it featured 86 debutant actors, including Anna Rajan, Tito Wilson, Kichu Tellus, and Ullas Jose Chemban.

Describing the original Malayalam flick as a “gem of a film”, Malhotra added “Angamaly Diaries is a masterclass in filmmaking as it had 86 debutants, a disruptive narrative and a 11-minute one-take climax.”

Pellissery told Mirror that he could not be happier with the fact that Malhotra was pioneering the project. He said that with this initiative, the story of Angamaly Diaries' narrative will now have a greater audience reach.

Malhotra has earlier worked on films like Baby (2015), Airlift (2016) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

Angamaly Diaries is also being remade in Marathi and Telugu.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 18:48 PM