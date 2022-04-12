Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar’s 'Anek' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is to release as a solo Hindi film on 27th May.

The movie business is back on its feet and ready to go with a slew of new releases. While two of the year's most anticipated entertainers, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, were set to fight at the box office, the films' producers explored a win-win plan that will allow both films to make an impact.

Recently, Aditya Chopra and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha met and resolved to prevent a conflict. Anek will now be released in theatres on 27th May.

"Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were really generous and have shifted the release of Anek to the 27th of May," says Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. Both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will have a fair amount of the audience's attention as a result of this change. The trailer for Anek will now be linked to Jayeshbhai Jordaar as a gesture of goodwill, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film."

"A lot of hard effort and planning goes into the development of a picture," says director-producer Anubhav Sinha. "By that concept, it merits full attention." We were glad to move the release of Anek forward a few days so that people can appreciate both films in a more leisurely manner."

Anek will be released on 27 May 2022 and is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

