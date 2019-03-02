Andre Previn, four-time Academy Award-winning music composer, passes away at 89

Legendary composer and pianist Andre Previn, a 10-time Grammy Award winner, who also won four Oscars throughout his lifetime, passed away on 1 March in his Manhattan home. He was 89.

According to Variety, Andre has been honoured with four Academy Awards. He won the first two, for best scoring of a musical picture (a category that has since been retired), for Gigi and Porgy & Bess in 1958 and 1959, respectively, while still in his 20s. He then won two for best adaptation or treatment (another retired sub-category) in 1963 and 1964 for Irma la Douce and My Fair Lady respectively.

In 1967, Previn was hired as the music director for the Houston Symphony Orchestra. His 'A Streetcar Named Desire' premiered the following year at the San Francisco Opera.

Later in 1961, he again won a trophy for best jazz instrumental album West Side Story. In 2010, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Previn was married five times, the first time to jazz singer Betty Bennett. His second marriage was to Dory Langan, aka Dory Previn, a lyricist with whom he collaborated on several Oscar-nominated film scores. In 1970, Previn married actress Mia Farrow. Together, the former couple had three biological children - twins Matthew and Sascha, born in 1970 and Fletcher born in 1974.

Farrow took to Twitter to pay her respects. Farrow and Previn split in 1969.

See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies pic.twitter.com/r546GFcsyV — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 28, 2019

The following year Previn married Heather Sneddon and the couple divorced after 17 years. Previn's fifth wife was German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. They married in 2002 and split in 2006.

Critics described Previn as a "wunderkind in a turtleneck" and the "Mickey Mouse maestro" when he was in his 20s and 30s.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 16:51:29 IST