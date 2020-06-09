You are here:

Andhadhun, Tumbbad, Article 15, Pink find top spots as Twitterati list out favourite Hindi films in recent years

FP Staff

Jun 09, 2020 11:57:22 IST

It seems that the battle for the top slot is between is between Andhadhun and Tumbbad!

On Tuesday, the names of these flicks were among the top trends on Twitter in India with movie enthusiasts listing them as a 'masterpiece' that they have seen in the last three-four years.

The sudden Internet stir comes after producer Manish Mundra tweeted last night, asking netizens to "single out one Hindi film that has left one stunned and speechless...which one can call 'masterpiece' in the last 3/4 years."

"This survey is just to prove myself wrong that quality of Hindi films are facing extinction," the award-winning filmmaker said on twitter.

This sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy with people jotting down their favourites. It is now mainly between two Bollywood films -- Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun and Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi.

Following the thread, one user wrote:" Tumbbad! Andhadhun!! Ship of Theseus!!!" "I think Tumbbad is fully underrated," another wrote.

"#Andhadhun or #Tumbbad both are oscar deserved movies but some these are underrated bcoz of no big superstars in there....," said a Twitter user.

While many are dubbing Andhadhun as 'overrated' and horror-drama Tumbbad as 'underrated,' there are movies like Badla, Article 15, Pink and more that also found a place in the list of 'masterpiece' movies.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 11:57:22 IST

tags: Andhadhun , Article 15 , Ayushmann Khurrana , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Pink , Shareworthy , Tumbbad , Twitter


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Ayushmann Khurrana shares Gulabo Sitabo new track Jootam Phenk, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurrana shares Gulabo Sitabo new track Jootam Phenk, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi accused of plagiarism; producers say it's ‘deliberate attempt to malign, damage film’

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi accused of plagiarism; producers say it's ‘deliberate attempt to malign, damage film’

Shoojit Sircar resumes post-production of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh; film likely to be delayed

Shoojit Sircar resumes post-production of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh; film likely to be delayed