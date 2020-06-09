Andhadhun, Tumbbad, Article 15, Pink find top spots as Twitterati list out favourite Hindi films in recent years

It seems that the battle for the top slot is between is between Andhadhun and Tumbbad!

On Tuesday, the names of these flicks were among the top trends on Twitter in India with movie enthusiasts listing them as a 'masterpiece' that they have seen in the last three-four years.

The sudden Internet stir comes after producer Manish Mundra tweeted last night, asking netizens to "single out one Hindi film that has left one stunned and speechless...which one can call 'masterpiece' in the last 3/4 years."

"This survey is just to prove myself wrong that quality of Hindi films are facing extinction," the award-winning filmmaker said on twitter.

Single out one Hindi film that has left you stunned n speechless. Stayed with you for long. Which you can call “masterpiece” in last 3 / 4 years. - Hindi Film

- Last 3/4 years

- Masterpiece This survey just to prove myself wrong that quality Hindi Films r facing extinction. — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) June 8, 2020

This sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy with people jotting down their favourites. It is now mainly between two Bollywood films -- Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun and Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi.

One of the best movie's I suggested to watch on this downtime is #Andhadhun, The way of narration of story, screenplay and the twists(which was highlight to the movie) make me to watch without getting bored. pic.twitter.com/QSiXXniPiR — Vamsi varma (@Vamsiva86842850) June 9, 2020

People who call Andhadhun overrated are either too dumb to understand the movie or they just tryin to be an interesting person by hating on a popular thing ‍♂️#Andhadhun pic.twitter.com/WPzQPIsy4A — Amishan Hussain (@HussainAmishan) June 8, 2020

Following the thread, one user wrote:" Tumbbad! Andhadhun!! Ship of Theseus!!!" "I think Tumbbad is fully underrated," another wrote.

I think #tumbbad is fully underrated. The way movie is shot and background score. The image of movie left for 2 3 days after watching. Should have been oscar entry for india. Awesome direction and act by #sohumshah Other movies are andhadhun , article 375, pink pic.twitter.com/wDoC11bo3Z — CA Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) June 8, 2020

Really a very good movie .. When I saw this movie for the first time, I was very scared .. For two to three days this movie did not go through my mind .. I swear it is a very good movie .. | #tumbbad pic.twitter.com/DtknVBsjrg — (@shubhamdev143) June 9, 2020

"#Andhadhun or #Tumbbad both are oscar deserved movies but some these are underrated bcoz of no big superstars in there....," said a Twitter user.

#Andhadhun or #tumbbad both are oscar deserved movies but some these are underrated bcoz of no big superstars in there....😏 pic.twitter.com/SAqD07GPWp — Pushpender Kumar (@Kp9792) June 9, 2020

While many are dubbing Andhadhun as 'overrated' and horror-drama Tumbbad as 'underrated,' there are movies like Badla, Article 15, Pink and more that also found a place in the list of 'masterpiece' movies.

