Andhadhun makers to adapt journalist Jigna Vora's prison memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla, for screen

Matchbox Pictures, the producers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun, have acquired the rights to journalist Jigna Vora's prison memoir Behind Bars in Byculla, and plan to make it into a film.

Vora was arrested in the murder of fellow crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. She was acquitted last year and this August, the Bombay High Court upheld the verdict. Vora's book tells her story as well as her fellow women inmates' in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Pictures said, "It is our privilege to have someone like Sriram Raghavan help us identify good content. We feel these incredible true-life stories in Behind Bars in Byculla need to be told on a wider medium. Matchbox will be collaborating with Jaspinder Singh Kang (one of the producers) on this project."

Here is Matchbox Pictures' tweet

Matchbox Pictures acquires the rights of journalist Jigna Vora's book - Behind Bars in Byculla, a hard-hitting saga based on true accounts of female prisoners Jigna encountered during her prison term#SriramRaghavan @Sanjayroutray @Saritagpatil #DikshaJyotiRoutray pic.twitter.com/UYMFYpcrxk — Matchboxpictures (@matchboxpix) October 15, 2019



Vora described the book as "my journey to hell and back". Sriram, who had launched Vora's book, said, he was curious about Behind Bars In Byculla because it's a crime reporter's point-of-view about the life in prison.

The director is part of the creative team of Matchbox Pictures. "...Parts of it reminded me of Ek Hasina Thi. The book talks about Jigna's career as a journalist, how she got mired in the case, her time in jail and her acquittal. It is peppered with her interactions with the famous and infamous inmates there. It's a fascinating story and a gripping read," he said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 14:27:00 IST