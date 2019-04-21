Andhadhun box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's crime thriller crosses $40 million in China

Sriram Raghavan's directorial Andhadhun garnered positive reviews across the board on its release. Now, with the film's release in China, it seems the Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte starrer may break a few records in the country. The film also features Tabu in a negative role.

#AndhaDhun continues its heroic run in #China...

⭐️ Crosses $ 40 million

⭐️ Will cross the total of #Hollywood biggie #Shazam [released in same week]

⭐️ Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan in #China

Total till [Sat] 20 April 2019: $ 40.43 million [₹ 280.70 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019

As per figures collected till Saturday (20 April), the film's earnings stand at Rs 280.70 cr ($40.43 million).

With the latest figures coming in, Andhadhun has high chances of beating Warner Bros' latest Shazam, which released in the same week. Not only that, the crime thriller also threatens to overtake the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China.

Andhadhun has also become the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of 2018, dethroning Akshay Kumar's Padman and Alia Bhatt's Raazi.

As reported earlier, the worldwide theatrical revenue of Andhadhun — including the lifetime non-China overseas total of $3.1 million (Rs 23 cr) — stands at a whopping Rs 215.63 cr, making it the second Rs 200 cr film for Ayushmann Khurrana after the blockbuster Badhaai Ho, which also released last year.

