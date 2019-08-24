Andhadhun: After China, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu's thriller to release in South Korea on 28 August

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer thriller Andhadhun, which received astounding success upon its release in China, is all set to hit cinema screens across South Korea. To announce the recent development, new posters for the local market were launched. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is scheduled to release on 28 August in South Korea.

Check out the official announcement here

While Andhadhun was unanimously loved by audiences and critics alike in India, and was ranked as the Top Indian Movie of 2018 by popular online database website IMDB, the film also holds a fantastic 9.1 out of 10 on Maoyan, China's popular movie ticketing, and box office platform, from 1,40,000 viewers. According to trade experts, Andhadhun had a impressive run at the Chinese box office. The film crossed the Rs 300-crore-mark in China within three weeks of its release in the country. The film even emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film in China.

#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [₹ 303.36 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

At the recently announced 66th National Film Awards, the film won Best Adapted Screenplay Award. Ayushmann also received Best Actor trophy for his stellar performance. Expressing his gratitude for the award, Ayushmann said in a statement, "It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who is basking in the success of his last release, Article 15, has several projects lined up in the pipeline including Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 11:40:38 IST