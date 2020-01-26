You are here:

Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha passes away; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan tweet condolences

Press Trust of India

Jan 26, 2020 11:44:18 IST

Filmmaker Vinay Sinha, best known for producing cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, has died. He was 74.

Sinha passed away on Friday at Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in suburb Bandra here, his daughter Priti Sinha said.

"He had a heart history but he was working then also. He was hospitalised two weeks ago for stomach ache. He was alright and was going to be discharged yesterday but he passed away in his sleep last afternoon," she told PTI.

The last rites of the producer were performed on Friday and a prayer meeting will be held on 28 January.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who starred along side Salman Khan in the 1994 Rajkumar Santoshi-directed movie, was one of the first from the film fraternity to pay tributes to Sinha.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of 'Andaz Apna Apna'. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," he posted on Twitter.

Salman said he is saddened by the sudden demise of the producer.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi also mourned Sinha's death on the microblogging site.

Sinha other producing credits include popular Hindi films such as Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi, Naseeb and Chor Police.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 11:44:18 IST

tags: Aamir Khan , Andaz Apna Apna , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , Kabir Bedi , Salman Khan , Vinay Sinha

also see

Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters question SRK's silence on CAA and NRC by singing 'Shah Rukh ho gaya begana sanam'

Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters question SRK's silence on CAA and NRC by singing 'Shah Rukh ho gaya begana sanam'

Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Salman Khan's Kick 2 still in pipeline, says 'film will happen in December 2021'

Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Salman Khan's Kick 2 still in pipeline, says 'film will happen in December 2021'

Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan has liked the idea of his next film: I am writing, will be done in a year

Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan has liked the idea of his next film: I am writing, will be done in a year