Anaya Soni revealed she's been surviving on one kidney, donated by her father, since 2015. But with its deteriorating condition, she will now need a new transplant.

Television actress Anaya Soni, who has worked on Crime Patrol, Adaalat, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naamkaran, recently sought financial assistance, revealing she has been suffering from kidney ailments for a long time.

Speaking to Times of India, the actress said, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. Both my kidneys had failed six years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant."

Soni is currently admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai, and are currently looking for possible donors. However, she said their funds are dwindling. She revealed her mother had a garment business. But after a fire incident at their residence, her garments and other machines were destroyed by the fire.

She went on to add that she has been on medication to bring down her creatinine levels, but dialysis is yet to begin.

Last week, Soni shared a video on social media, explaining her present health condition. She said only two per cent of her kidney is functional now, and a transplant would require Rs 3-4 lakh.

Check out the video here

Earlier this month, veteran actor Shagufta Ali, who has appeared in many films as well as TV shows in a career spanning 30 years, revealed that she is currently going through a major financial crunch.

In a recent interview, Ali has shared that she is out of work at the age of 54 and is broke. For the last four years, she has hardly worked due to which she is struggling to pay even her medical bills. For the unversed, she is suffering from diabetes, among other diseases. Without any source of income, she is also looking after her aged mother and her cousin's daughter.