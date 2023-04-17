Ananya Panday wishes to do a female-led film with Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor: 'I love them as performers and...'
Ananya Panday has biggies like Dream Girl 2, Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan under her belt.
The gorgeous girl of Bollywood, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, recently expressed her wish to do a female-led film with her friends and contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Ananya, who garnered praises for her performance in the multi-starrer Gehraaiyan co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, was with whom she would to collab for a film on similar lines and she told TOI, “I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor) and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen.”
For the unversed, in 2018, we already witnessed a hit women-led with Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. In fact, two women-centric films Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and The Crew starring Kareena, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are already in the pre-production and production stages.
I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh @Pooja_DreamGirl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys?
#7KoSaathMein#DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.
@ayushmannk @EktaaRKapoor @writerraj #ShobhaKapoor @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/SDOXvMgeOe
— Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 13, 2023
On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2, which also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is set to hit the screens on 7th July.
The actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav under her belt.
